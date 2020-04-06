Meek Mill’s Reform Alliance Donates 100,000 Surgical Masks To Prisons

Meek Mill is no stranger to giving back to the community, and it looks like the rapper has done it yet again!

This time the Dreams and Nightmare rapper is making sure inmates and staff are staying safe amid this coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, Meek Mill teamed up with Jay-z to donate over 100,000 surgical masks to several correctional facilities across the United States.

The donation was made through the pair’s criminal justice organization, REFORM Alliance, where Meek and Hov unveiled their new policy, focusing on the prevention of the virus spreading behind bars.

So far, masks are set to be distributed to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Mississippi State Penitentiary, and New York’s Riker’s Island Correctional.

As of Thursday, 231 inmates and 223 staff members at New York City jails have tested positive for COVID-19, which has become one of the country’s largest outbreaks behind bars.

Meek Mill and Jay-z formed the REFORM alliance just last year alongside 76ers co-owner, Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft.