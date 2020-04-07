70% of COVID-19 Deaths Are Black In Chicago, A Pro Sports Update, And Jeezy Is Engaged [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
70% of COVID-19 Deaths Are Black In Chicago, A Pro Sports Update, And Jeezy Is Engaged

The coronavirus continues to strike everyone around the country, and even though certain hot spots like Washington and NYC are starting to show some progress, other sits continue to be hit hard. One city that is being hit hard at the moment is Chicago, where as of yesterday 70% of COVID-19 deaths are black. Angie Ange fills you in with all the updates surrounding the coronavirus. 

Lore’l fills you in on how social media reacted to the engagement of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai, plus Wendy Williams not being to happy with NeNe Leakes. Lastly, Billy Sorrells gives you the latest update from Donald Trump regarding when we may see professional sports start up again, which we are all anxious to see!

[caption id="attachment_4865282" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty[/caption] After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged! The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home. PEOPLE first broke the news. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok. Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins! RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]  RELATED: And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

70% of COVID-19 Deaths Are Black In Chicago, A Pro Sports Update, And Jeezy Is Engaged [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

