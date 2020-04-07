Russell Simmons On The Impact Of The Coronavirus & What We Need To Do In Helping Essential Workers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Over the weekend, Russells Simmons brought back Def Comedy Jam on social media in efforts to help raise money for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. It returned for the first time singe 1997 with the special “Healing Through Laughter”. Simmons said that 100 percent of the profits from the event would go to essential workers and people in underprivileged communities.
SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER!
He shares with us the personal impact the virus is having on himself, with friends getting sick and passing from COVID-19, as well as the impact it’s having on his hometown in New York City. Russell stresses the importance of “enjoying each moment as you’re in it”, and practice living in the presence. We wrap up the interview with Billy Sorrells sharing a hilarious story about Russell always trying to put him on a healthier lifestyle every time they are around each other.
SEE ALSO: Rapsody’s Goal Is To Be An Example Of Balance & Variety In Mainstream Like It Was For Her Growing Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus
That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus
1. Slim ThugSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Sabrina Dhowre ElbaSource:Getty 2 of 17
3. Harvey WeinsteinSource:Getty 3 of 17
4. Go DJ Black N MildSource:Oliver Stokes 4 of 17
5. Andy CohenSource:WENN 5 of 17
6. Indira VarmaSource:Getty 6 of 17
7. Lucian GraingeSource:Getty 7 of 17
8. Daniel Dae KimSource:Getty 8 of 17
9. Marcus SmartSource:Getty 9 of 17
10. Tom Hanks & Rita HanksSource:Getty 10 of 17
11. Rudy GobertSource:Getty 11 of 17
12. Kristofer HivjuSource:WENN 12 of 17
13. Donovan MitchellSource:Getty 13 of 17
14. Idris ElbaSource:Twitter 14 of 17
15. Kevin DurantSource:WENN 15 of 17
16. Francis SuarezSource:Getty 16 of 17
17. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 17 of 17
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Russell Simmons On The Impact Of The Coronavirus & What We Need To Do In Helping Essential Workers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com