H.E.R. Launches ‘Girls With Guitars’ Instagram Live Series

Thank goodness for artists who are giving us life with their Instagram Live sessions. From “Club Quarantine” with DJ D-Nice to producers like Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch giving us a deep dive into their catalogs of hits, the music hasn’t stopped while we’re social distancing.

H.E.R has joined the lists of artists giving free live sessions. “Girls with Guitars” will be a weekly session where the two-time Grammy winner will give fans a live performance.

Other artists helping us through quarantine include Tory Lanez, who seemed to break Instagram on Tuesday as tons of his followers watched him during a live session, Chole x Halle also performed their fan-favorite songs during a live video performance.

Big Freedia’s Shakedown happens every Friday at 9 pm E.T. and other artists such as John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Lizzo have previously recorded sessions on social media so that you can release and relax whenever you like.

