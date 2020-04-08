Kodak Black Announces New Album ‘Kill Bill’

Although Kodak Black is in jail it’s not stopping him from releasing new music. “Kill Bill” is the latest album from Black, which he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. (April 7)

The post features Kodak Black’s head photoshopped on Kobe Bryant’s body hovering over five Larry O’Brien championship trophies.

Each of the trophies have Kodak’s previous albums photoshopped onto them. The photo was accompanied by the caption, “#KillBill Coming Real Soon!! Until then vibe to these Championships.”

Kodak Black is to remain in jail on federal gun charges until August 2022.

