NYC Coronavirus Death Toll Now Tops 9/11 Fatalities

The number of New York City residents who have died of COVID-19 now exceeds the number of people who lost their lives in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, health officials reveal.

As of Tuesday, at least 3,202 New Yorkers had died of complications from the coronavirus, city health officials say. By comparison, 2,753 people were killed on September 11th, 2001, in what came to be known as the deadliest attack on U.S. soil.

“Behind every one of those numbers is an individual,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said while revealing the new death count Tuesday. “There’s a family, there’s a mother, there’s a father, there’s a sister, there’s

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: