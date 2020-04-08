More than 300K People have Recovered from Coronavirus

As the U.S. rapidly approaches 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, new data suggests contracting the coronavirus isn’t necessarily a death sentence.

Data released Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University reveals more than 300,000 people around the world have made full recoveries after contracting the coronavirus. Of them, 77,000 are residents of China, while 21,000 live in the U.S., the report indicates.

Italy, Spain, Germany and Iran have also seen “tens of thousands” of recoveries since the outbreak began, per Johns Hopkins’ data.

Is the oddest thing about the coronavirus that it kills some people while producing only minor symptoms in others?

