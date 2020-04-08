Netflix Now Allows You to Lock Your Profile

In a move to keep your personal profile, personal, Netflix now allows you to lock your personal profile with a PIN.

Simply put, this new Netflix update allows individual users on an account to lock their profile so no one else can watch the things they watch on their profile.

At this time, the PIN can only be set on a web browser, but once it’s set it works on all platforms.

To set the PIN just go to Netflix on your browser, go to account details, click “Account” and go to “Profile and Parental Controls,” after that set your PIN.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: