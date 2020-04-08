Nick Cannon Previews Trailer for Dr. Sebi Documentary

Nick Cannon has revealed the trailer for his upcoming documentary about the Honduran doctor and researcher Dr. Sebi.

The documentary was inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle who often spoke about the doctor in his interviews.

Nick posted a video from the trailer on his Instagram page along with the caption “#THEMARATHONCONTINUES.”

During his life, the famed doctor claimed to have found a cure for AIDS and had also found cures for many other diseases that were thought to be incurable.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: