Apple Music has started a $50 million COVID-19 fund for independent labels to make sure their artists get paid.

In a letter sent to the indie labels, Apple Music stated that indie labels that make at least $10,000 quarterly in earnings from Apple Music they will be qualified to receive royalty advances.

This advance fund is a welcome thing for independent labels that may be overlooked as the coronavirus pandemic affects many businesses in various ways.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: