Drake Shows Off His Home

Drake shows off his beautiful home as he covers the latest issue of the magazine, Architectural Digest!

Drake returned to his hometown in Toronto and had a great vision of what he wanted his house to look like.

His mansion was designed by a Canadian designer @ferrisrafauli who said “because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel.

He added that , it will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.

