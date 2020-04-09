Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much His Song

Usher reminded everyone that “Climax” is very much his song on Wednesday night as he participated in the “Climax Challenge.”

During a Variety interview, The Weeknd spoke about how his 2012 album, House of Balloons, changed the landscape of pop music.

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that (2012) Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f**k, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing,” The Weeknd said.

Well you can see the problem here, Usher has since issued a challenge by having fans sing “Climax” and he even got in on the action by singing the song acapella on Instagram on Wednesday and “Climax” most certainly is a part of Usher’s DNA

