Now that 6ix9ine is out of jail he’s back to trolling on social media.

He changed his Instagram profile to a cartoon picture of himself in a rat trap.

His bio read: “Why everybody callin’ me a snitch? Am I missing something?”

6ix9ine is permitted to use social media while serving the remainder of his sentence on house arrest, however, his probation officer will be monitoring it closely.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: