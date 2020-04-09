Future’s ‘56 Nights’ Is Now on Streaming Services

Future gave fans a quarantine treat on Wednesday evening, (March 8) the Atlanta rapper released his 2015 mixtape with DJ Esco on streaming platforms.

56 Nights features seven songs and can be found on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify Music.

Last week another 2015 mixtape, Beast Mode, was also uploaded to streaming platforms. The recent uploads is proof that Future is ready to drop new music and wants to get fans ready for what’s to come.

Last month and Eif Rivera directed video for Tycoon was released and during an interview with XXL, Future revealed that his new album, Life Is Good is on the way and although he wasn’t firm in his answer, he eluded that a sequel to What A Time To Be Alive featuring Drake would happen sooner or later.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: