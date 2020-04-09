Lil Nas X Celebrates 21st Birthday With Elmo

Social distancing on your 21st birthday sucks but Lil Nas X made the most of it.

Making light of not being able to turn up, Lil Nas X posted a video of him with an Elmo doll in his lap.

X blows out a single candle on a partially eaten piece of bread.

In a tweet, he posted a picture with a handful of One-A-Day men’s vitamins. X captioned the picture saying, “It’s my 21st. Can you blame me?”

