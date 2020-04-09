Black Thought Joins With NPR For Tiny Desk Performance, Quarantine Style

As the nation and the world adjust to the sweeping changes to daily life due to the coronavirus pandemic, many musicians and artists are using this time to still connect with fans. Black Thought of The Roots is among the latest to provide musical sustenance by way of a quarantine version of a Tiny Desk concert.

Partnering with NPR Music, the Philadelphia artist born Tarik Trotter delivered an ear-pleasing three-song set featuring two songs from the upcoming Streams Of Thought Vol. 3 EP with producer Sean C.

The first track, “Thought Vs. Everbody” is an all-out bar fest with Black Thought’s timeless flow and jaw-dropping lines blasting over the drums. He follows with the track “Yellow,” which is from his forthcoming off-Broadway musical, Black No More, which pulls from the same novel from author George S. Schulyer. The set ends with the moving “Nature Of The Beast” featuring Portugal. The Man, which will appear on Streams of Thought Vol 3.

Black Thought also announced that via The Roots YouTube page, he’ll be offering more insight into his creative endeavors and process periodically as the current landscape dictates that at-home performances such as these are the new normal.

Check out Black Thought’s Tiny Desk concert below in full quarantine style.

