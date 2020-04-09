The coronavirus isn’t stopping the petty from hopping out from our favorite musicians. Case in point, Usher Raymond sent The Weeknd a reminder following a comment he made.

The Weeknd is currently pushing his latest album After Hours and got remarkably candid about one of Usher’s hit record “Climax.” When the single was released in 2012, Abel’s highly lauded House of Balloons project was making tremendous waves, changing the pop music scene.

In an interview with Variety that dropped on Wednesday (Apr.8), The Weeknd made some interesting assertions about the Usher track claiming it sounded like something he would have done hinting that he felt “Let It Burn” singer bit his style.

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that [2012] Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy fuck, that’s a Weeknd song,’” “It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

Usher caught wind of the comment and responded via his Instagram Stories singing the song flawlessly but adding spicy lyric that many assume was dig at The Weeknd.

This part right here took me the hell out 😂😂😂😂😂 lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/mhTOs1wxdF — Dee Holt ❄️➐ (@D_1andOnly_) April 9, 2020

Now Abel didn’t come from a negative place with his comments and did signal that he moved on, that didn’t stop Usher from using the moment to quickly start the #ClimaxChallenge in response that fellow singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger helped egg on.

Usher has already chimed in and voiced his opinion on who should be declared the winner and picked this doozy of an entry from @keemalizer.

Hey, this might inspire The Weeknd to start his own challenge. Hell, we ain’t going nowhere for a while thanks to the lockdown so we could use the entertainment.

—

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair / Getty

R&Beef?: Usher Starts #ClimaxChallenge In Response To The Weeknd’s Wild Claims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: