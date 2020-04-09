SimxSantana Exclusive IG Live Interview

Simxsantana has been feeding the streets with his Philly anthem ‘Flexin N’ Flashin‘. I mean, you cannot go to any block in Philly and not here Flexin’ N Flashin playing. Following that hit, was another uppercut to the doubters with ‘For A Fact‘ featuring King Von. Sim is now in project mode and is dropping “TRENCHES 2 RICHES” EP tomorrow! This project has features from some of the dopest new comers in the game such as, Fivio Foreign, Stunna 4 Vegas & Lil Durk. Prince of Philly also got the Flexin N Flashin remix with Lil Uzi Vert on his EP.

Sim Santana is going live on Hip-Hop 103.9’s Instagram page at 7:30 PM EST to talk about his project.

Click here to watch SimxSantana exclusive interview: https://www.instagram.com/1039hiphop/

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: