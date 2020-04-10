Lil Mosey Talks About His Quarantine Experience & Does Blueberry Faygo TikTok Dance

Lil Mosey hopped on Hip-Hop 103.9’s Instagram live to talk about how he is been holding up during quarantine. The 18 year-old rising star has been on his producing mode making beats. Mosey talked about an upcoming hit he has with Rich The Kid & what are some artists he has been listening to lately.

Lets not front, Mosey has some hits that are on constant repeat in our playlists but he gives TikTok all the credit for his most recent hit Blueberry Faygo. Kids from all over the world made a viral dance on TikTok for the song & Mosey showed us the dance live on Instagram!

