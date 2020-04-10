New numbers show that of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Maryland where race is known, African-Americans have been impacted the most.

The state is reporting 2,064 African-Americans have confirmed cases. 55 have died.

The next highest number is white people with 1,540 testing positive and 39 deaths.

The state is reporting 122 of the cases are Asians with 6 deaths and 449 cases and 3 deaths are classified as other.

There is no data available for 1,354 cases and 21 deaths.

Maryland’s numbers are reflecting a trend across the nation with more African-American’s getting seriously ill or being hospitalized from coronavirus.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

African-Americans Most Impacted By Coronavirus In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: