Meek Mill Shows Off His Aim At The Gun Range [Video]

Meek Mill isn’t known for just making hits on the billboards but he also can make hits at the gun range? Meek Milly gives us a proper tutorial on how to shoot a gun with a Patek watch on. Considering that Meek wore a surgical mask to keep himself safe from the Coronavirus gives him bonus points.

No lie, Meek might have the best aim in Hip-Hop. Every rapper talks about how they have millions of guns and have great aim but, is it better than Meek’s? Check out the full video below!

