Cardi B Furious At Her Fans Who Didn’t Support Bernie Sanders

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B aimed at fans who didn’t show up at the polls to support former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after he dropped out of the race.The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker said she was “very upset with everybody” noting that the overwhelming support he received online did not match the results at the polls.

“I see a lot of young people on the Internet always lying … y’all motherf##kers, y’all young motherf##kers,” she said. “Y’all wasn’t voting, y’all wasn’t voting, what the f##k was up with that?”

Cardi went on to add the people who do vote are older and focused on different issues, telling younger fans: “Those are the people that are voting! Those are the people that are voting and because of that, that means Bernie is out of the motherf##king race!”

The “I Like It” star has met with Sanders on several occasions throughout the course of his campaign, and he even backed the star to go into politics herself.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” he said. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Bernie Sanders’ withdrawal leaves former Vice President Joe Biden as the sole Democratic candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election which will take place in November.

