City To Remove Playgrounds & Exercise Equipment To Ensure Social Distance

The coronavirus continues to impact residents of Baltimore and Mayor Jack Young has requested that Rec and Parks begin to take away all playground and exercise equipment throughout the city.

The Mayor says he made the request after seeing the equipment being used despite warnings not to and recommendations to social distance.

“After seeing people use this equipment despite the need to practice social distancing while in public, I asked Executive Director Reginald Moore to secure these locations,” Mayor Young said. “Our staff will continue to make every effort to ensure residents can stay fit and active,”said Young,

More than 145 playgrounds citywide are run by the Department Rec and Parks, and will be affected.

The city launched its Virtual Rec Center last week. The new digital platform provides safe, alternative recreation options for residents of all ages and abilities.

