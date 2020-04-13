What Would Billy Sorrell’s Wife Do If He Said This On Instaram Live Like Nicole Ari Parker?! [VIDEO]

Today we had a long discussion regarding what we thought about the comments made from actress Nicole Ari Parker who decided to have a personal conversation about her relationship in front of her husband and IG Live. Nicole basically said that she wanted her husband to date her again. By date, she didn’t necessarily mean take me out more (because that’s not happening in the midst of this pandemic), but treat her in the way he did when he was trying to lock her down, way before marriage and kids.

“Sometime in the last year or so I thought, you know, I wish that he was my boyfriend again,” she said in a clip obtained by IG page @SpiritualWord. “I don’t necessarily want to be single, but I miss the single life. I miss the text messages for no reason. I miss the coming up behind me when I’m scrambling eggs and just kissing me on the back of the neck.”

We had Billy Sorrell’s wife Coco Sorrells join us on on air to weigh in with her thoughts about the comments, and Billy was quick to cut to break at the end of the segment!! Watch the full video above and let us know your thoughts on social media!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

