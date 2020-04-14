6ix9ine Stops by Tory Lanez’s ‘Quarantine Radio’ to Tease New Music and Joke About Snitching

Tekashi 6ix9ine made an appearance on Tory Lanez’s “Quarantine Radio” on Monday and he continues to joke about snitching.

6ix9ine was released from prison due to concerns over Coronavirus. In the Instagram Live comments Tekashi wrote, “Lemme play this new shit or ima snitch on u,” 6ix9ine wrote. “You not even from America u from Canada.”

Upon his release on April 2nd, Tekashi joked about snitching on people who violated the stay-at-home order in Los Angeles. The Brooklyn rapper was released from jail due to potential complications with asthma if he should contract the Coronavirus.

While Tekashi remains on supervised release, Tory Lanez is celebrating his release of his New Toronto 3 album.

