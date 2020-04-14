Philly Nurses Go Viral After Doing ‘Level Up’ Challenge on Social Media

It looks like Philly Nurses are leveling up on the coronavirus!

Recently, health care workers at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital took to social media to boost the morale of nurses worldwide by taking on Ciara’s ‘Level up’ challenge.

Related: Nurse Cries Over The Safety At The Hospitals “We Are Not Being Protected” [Video]

In the video, 9 nurses are getting down in the middle of Center City suited up in their scrubs with the caption, “We waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as seriously.”

All of the Jefferson nurses in the video are responsible for administering COVID-19 tests to patients and did the challenge as a means to cheer up their fellow colleagues.

Philadelphia County has climbed up to 6,810 cases of the coronavirus with 126 resulting in death.