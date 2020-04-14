Diddy’s “Dance-A-Thon” Raises Over $3.7M For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Despite a few hiccups, Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon proved to be successful with over $3.7 million being raised for COVID-19 relief.

According to Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that rushes critical medicines and supplies to underserved communities affected by poverty, $3,730,765.00 was raised during the all day and night event.

Diddy’s “Team Love” and Direct Relief will use the proceeds to help medical professionals and facilities fight COVID-19 in areas where minorities are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

