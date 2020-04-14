Hustle After Hours IG Live Series: Rotimi Live On The Morning Hustle Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Boasting cosigns from 50 Cent, JAY-Z, Jamie Foxx, and T.I., singer and actor Rotimi wasn’t exactly a nobody when he landed his first breakthrough single. 2017’s “Want More,” featuring dancehall artist Kranium, brought in over 40M streams and spoke to the artist’s singing career that was decades in the making. While he was then best known for his acting role on STARZ series Power, Rotimi assured fans that his repertoire stretched far beyond his on screen character. Infusing contemporary R&B with traditional Afrobeat and dancehall, Rotimi introduced his own smooth sound of global influences.
On Wednesday, April 15th, Rotimi will be joining us for our IG Live series at 7pm ET hosted by Lore’l. He joined us on video conference to promote our IG Live series, and said he may premiere some brand new music so you have to tune in to hear that first!
During our conversation, we discuss his new deal with Sean John as the new face for for their tailored suit campaign, he updates us on the status of Coming 2 America, and weighs in on who would win in the battle of the hits, 50 Cent or Ja Rule, but we want we really want to know is if he could beat Mack Wilds in an IG Live battle?!
