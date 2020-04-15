Mayor Working On Policy That Would Mandate Wearing Masks In Public

Mayor Jack Young is working on a policy that could require Baltimore residents to wear a mask in public during this Coronavirus Pandemic.

The announcement comes after the Baltimore city council passed a resolution Monday night calling for Mayor Young to issue an executive order to require face coverings.

PG County and Anne Arundel County have passed this measure which goes into affect Wednesday.

He expects to make an announcement on the issue Friday but says it may be difficult enforce.

“We can only tell people, there’s “no stick“ to make them do it. But we’re hoping that they would follow the guidelines that we set forth,” said Young.

