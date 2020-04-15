Big Sean Disagree’s With 2 Chainz, YNW Melly Denied Prison Release, Playboi Carti Snaps On Police [VIDEO]

Last week we told you about 2 Chainz taking to Twitter saying he “killed everyone” on the single “Mercy” which featured Big Sean, Pusha T, and Kanye West. Well yesterday Big Sean was on IG Live and had his own thoughts to one Chainz had to say! Who do you think would win in a HIT BATTLE IG live style, Big Sean or 2 Chainz? That’s a matchup we’d love to see and The Morning Show weighs in with their thoughts.
In other hip-hop news, a decision on the request from YNW Melly‘s lawyer for a release from prison due to him having COVID-19 has been made and Playboi Carti’s arrest details come out and he went full disrespect mode on the officer who arrested him and we tell you exactly what went down!
Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live Battle & Played Some Unreleased Drake, Nipsey Hussle & Big Sean Tracks [VIDEOS]
