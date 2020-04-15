In today’s Silly A** News, Angie Ange reports on the story of how the Governor of Florida is defending his decision on allowing the WWE event to still take placing claiming it’s an “essential” business. This had plenty of people weighing in on both sides debating what is considered essential. The Morning Hustle all name one business/industry that they need to reopen and consider as an “essential” business.

It’s tough for all us guys and girls right now dealing with the same struggles, just ask DJ Khaled!

But all jokes aside, let’s continue to stay safe and respect states orders, and continue to support all the real essential workers out there right now!

SEE ALSO: Big Sean Disagree’s With 2 Chainz, YNW Melly Denied Prison Release, Playboi Carti Snaps On Police [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Hustle After Hours IG Live Series: Rotimi Live On The Morning Hustle Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Which One Business Or Industry Would You Choose To Deem ESSENTIAL Right Now? [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com