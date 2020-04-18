The Game losses Record Label and Royalties In Court

Priscilla Rainey finally got her day in court. After a very contentious court battle with The Game; a judge seized his record label and royalties due on his most recent album and awarded them to Ms. Rainey to pay the 7 million dollar judgment she was awarded for her claim that she was sexually assaulted by The Game.

via AllHipHop.

Priscilla Rainey was just granted “any and all rights, title, and interest” in any money, property or future payments due to the record label, which was set up to release Game’s last album Born 2 Rap.

Rainey is now the owner of now Born 2 Rap, the royalties from the record, and even any salary Game may have been paying himself through LA Prolific.

“All third parties who receive notice of this Order are directed to pay any and all money or property due, or to become due, under this Order, directly to Plaintiff either: (1) by check payable to “Priscilla Rainey,” and delivered to Plaintiff’s counsel” until the judgment is satisfied in full,” Virginia A. Phillips stated.

Tropikana

