A member of Baltimore Police Department has died from the coronavirus according to Mayor Jack Young Police Commissioner Harrison.

Making this is the first death of a Baltimore City employee.

Officials say, Michael Baptist, was a contract services specialist in Human Resources at the Baltimore Police Department. He passed away Friday evening.

Baptist joined the police departments in 1971 as a sworn officer and retired as a sergeant. Police say he later re-joined the department as a civilian investigator.

“Our hearts are extremely heavy as we all work to process the passing of Mr. Baptist,” Mayor Young said. “On behalf of the residents of Baltimore, I offer sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and members of the Baltimore Police Department. Mr. Baptist was a dedicated public servant, who decided to spend his well-earned retirement in further service to our City.”

First Death Of Baltimore City Employee From Covid-19 was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson

