Let’s Try This Teddy Riley Versus Babyface Battle Again

One of the most talked-about things from the weekend was the failure of the Teddy Riley vs Babyface battle on Instagram.

Sound issues on Riley’s end marred the anticipated event on Saturday and the visuals created brand new memes. Celebrities and every day people were disappointed in the execution.

Fear not! They are going to try it again on Monday night (tonight – April 20th). One of the organizers of the VERZUZ Song Battles, Swizz Beatz, made the announcement on Sunday.

Swizz posted on Instagram, “Let’s get back to the LOVE of music. Less will be more and sounds will be fixed. Sound checks done. It will happen at 8:00 pm Eastern, 5:00 pm Pacific on Instagram.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: