Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘Splashes Millions on Five Luxury Cars’ Days After Surprise Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine wasted no time after being released from jail to go on a spending spree. 6ix9ine bought several luxury cars including a Ventadore, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover.

He also bought a Richard Mille watch and spent $300,000 on a shark chain.

The rapper is making the purchases over the phone due to social distancing and may have already lined up a way to rebound from his lavish purchases with concerts in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe and South America sometime in 2020 or 2021, depending on how the pandemic affects live shows.

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to be on house arrest and has three months to go before he’s able travel with the permission from his parole officer. He’s currently being offered up to $500,000 for a show.

