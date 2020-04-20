Families Of Kobe Crash Victims Sue For Wrongful Death

Following in the footsteps of Vanessa Bryant, four of the families who lost loved ones in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and eight other victims are suing the chopper company for wrongful death.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Altobelli and Mauser families claim Island Express’ negligent behavior caused the death of those on board.

The suit cites damages from physical, emotional, mental anguish, as well as lost earnings, had the passengers survived.

Island Express calls the crash a tragic accident brought on by bad weather.

