Jim Jones Holding 4/20 Smoke Sessions on Zoom, With Celebrity Guests

If you’re looking for a way to abide by social distancing rules and celebrate 4/20, Jim Jones is hosting a smoke session on Zoom later today.

Jones will be joined by celebrities such as N.O.R.E, Jadakiss, Fabulous, and Kevin Hart, who won’t be smoking, but will be hosting all the fun.

The smoke party will start at 4:20 PM East and West coast times on Zoom. Jones will host the party along with business partner, Alex Todd, who will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their luxury cannabis brand, Saucey Farms & Extracts.

The online chat will also double a fundraiser for Coronavirus with proceeds going to help get masks for the homeless. There will also be a Saucey merch giveaway and tickets to a future Dipset show.

