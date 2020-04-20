New Yorkers Can Now Tie The Knot Over Zoom

With public gatherings put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdowns, couples who were about to walk down the aisle are now faced with salvaging their wedding day plans.

While some may choose to postpone, those in New York have another option.

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order suspending the in-person requirement for marriages, allowing state clerks to perform the ceremony over video conference.

Cuomo’s order is in effect until May 15, which also lets Big Apple residents obtain their marriage licenses online.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: