Of Course Wiz Khalifa Has Plans for 4/20 Day

Monday April 20th is like Christmas for Wiz Khalifa.

It is the infamous 4/20 Day.

He along with his celebrity friends will participate in Weedmaps, Higher Together: Sessions from Home.

It is a virtual festival that will include exclusive performances and appearances by Ari Lennox, Dave East, Cam’ron, Stephen Marley and more.

Wiz will headline the event with a DJ set and smoke session.

He is also dropping The Saga of Wiz Khalifa on Monday.

The virtual festival is from 3p to 8p EST at weedmaps.com/420.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: