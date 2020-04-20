Beyoncé Highlights Disproportionately Deadly Impact of Pandemic on Black Communities

Saturday night was the Global Citizens: One World Together at Home concert.

The televised event was curated by Lady Gaga and raised $128 million to combat the coronavirus.

Beyonce delivered a message discussing the disproportionate deadly impact the virus is having on the black community.

She pointed to a report that 57% of coronavirus deaths in her home city of Houston were African-American people.

She also thanked health care workers, food industry workers, sanitation workers, delivery workers and mail carriers for their selfless work.

