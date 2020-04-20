Entertainment News
14 CBD Beauty Products On Sale For 4/20

Why you should give these CBD products a try on 4/20.

cEVAd Radiance And Bliss Bundle

In cannabis culture, 4/20 is the holy grail of holidays. With the world currently on “stay at home” orders, there are more than enough reasons to partake in marijuana-based activities on this beloved day.

Cannabis contains many chemical compounds, one of which is cannabidiol. Whereas THC, is the compound in the cannabis plant that has psychoactive properties, cannabidiol is nonpsychoactive. But it is rich in antinflammatory agents and has been proven to help with anxiety and stress relief.

With COVID-19 leaving many without jobs and homebound allowing room for depression, fear, worry, and every other emotion CBD might be .  While you might be strapped for cash, here are a few different cannabis-infused items on-sale this holiday. Shipping and processing timelines might be delayed, but 4/20 (April 2020) is technically all-month long this year, so enjoy from here on out. Please do so responsibly.

cEVAd

Moisturize and nourish your face CBD-rich moisturizer featuring a blend of essential oils including macadamia, arnica and jojoba from cEVAd by model and Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Eva Marcille. The cream is $59, but cEVAd is offering 25% off of full-priced orders with the code CEVADCBD.

Simply Pure

Simply Pure is a black-black-owned cannabis farm and dispensary in Denver. The establishment sells vegan edibles, flowers, vapes, and more. A purchase over $35 from their online CBD shop ships for free. Plus they’ve got incredible deals on edibles.

Apothecarry

Store your cannabis in a swanky case from Black-run luxury company Apothecarry. Currently, customers can receive $50 Off original cases when they use the code “WashYourHands” during checkout.

The luxe cannabis company also promises to have more incredible deals announced on 4/20, so be sure to check out their website.

PureKana

Topical CBD Ointment is on-sale at PureKana for $80 (reg. $84). Topicals are applied directly to areas on the outside of the body where there ma be pain. Perfect for any after work soreness.

Medterra

If you have trouble sleeping Medterra carries CBD-infused melatonin for a good night’s rest. Currently, the site is offering 15% off your first order.

They also carry special CBD-treats for your four-legged friends. Pet tinctures are crafted with CBD, infused with organic MCT (Coconut derived) oil and comes in unflavored, beef, and chicken options for $20.

Also, if you’re a healthcare worker, they’re offering free tinctures to help overworked medical staff relax whenever possible.

Healthcare Workers: Have a Free Tincture On Us! . You're there for us, Medterra is here for you. . Medterra is providing a completely free 250mg CBD tincture to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States. . Link for free tincture in profile! . If you’re a healthcare professional and would benefit from some of our certified, trusted, and easy-to-use CBD, we’ve got you covered. . We are here to make life better, whether through the power of our products or the genuine care we have for our community of customers. . Tag any frontline healthcare worker that could use a free tincture in the comments below! . We recognize that this time can be difficult for many, so we hope that we can have a small part in making this a bit easier for those who need it most. . Jay Hartenbach, CEO Medterra . @medterracbd #medterracbd #frontlineheroes

Lulu’s Chocolate

CBD Chocolates are both sweet and relaxing. Join Lulu’s Chocolate’s mailing list and save 15% on your next order. Their chocolates are raw, vegan, and organic, as well as, THC Free. A single bar is $14 and a case of 12 is $154.

CBDistillery

Keep your lips from getting chapped and maintain your zen with CBD chapstick on sale for $6 (reg. $9) at CBDistillery.

🥶😉👉 It’s time to protect your lips – Valentine’s Day is around the corner… 🥰 . . . 👉 The power of CBD is now here for your lips! 👄This easy to apply, full spectrum CBD hemp extract lip balm, combines all of the benefits of CBD with natural ingredients to smooth, moisturize, restore and protect your chapped lips from the natural, drying elements. Made with the same high-quality CBD you expect from The CBDistillery, this lip balm is an excellent addition to your daily CBD regiment. . . . #cbdistillery #cbdmovement #thecbdistillery #lipbalm #cannabis #cannabiscommunity #cbd #hemp #cbdskincare #cbdhempoil #cannabidiol #buycbdoil #relaxationstation #icantsleep #spoonie #healing #plantbased #keepcalm #spooniestrong #cbdlipbalm #wellnesswarrior #thenewhealthy #plantstrong #selfcare #relief #healingnaturally #healthylifestyle

If you’re planning on whipping up your own edibles, CBDistillery also sells CBD powder-High Purity CBDelicious Formulation Powder From Hemp. As the site explains, you can enjoy adding your high-quality hemp-derived CBD to dips, baked goods, and even your morning coffee! The online store is also offering a 10% discount on your first order when you sign up for their mailing list. Conditions do apply.

Happy #MardiGras! via @newmindnutrition's recipe, we bring you something delicious and nutritious…⁣ ⁣ Fluffy Greek Yogurt Spelt CBD Pancakes⁣ ⁣ Ingredients:⁣ 2 cups (230 grams) whole grain spelt flour⁣ 2 teaspoons baking powder⁣ ½ teaspoon baking soda⁣ ¼ teaspoon salt⁣ 2 tablespoons maple sugar can also use coconut or brown sugar⁣ 1 cup unsweetened oat milk or milk of choice⁣ 2 large eggs or flax eggs⁣ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract⁣ 1 cup plain whole fat Greek yogurt, or plant-based alternative⁣ CBDelicious powder⁣ ⅓ cup Mardi Gras-colored sprinkles or sprinkle colors of choice⁣ Butter or coconut oil for greasing pan⁣ ⁣ Instructions:⁣ 1.) Preheat griddle to 350 F, or heat a large skillet over medium-low heat.⁣ 2.) In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, maple sugar, and CBD powder. Set aside.⁣ 3.) In a smaller mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk, and vanilla extract until slightly frothy. Add in Greek yogurt and mix until just combined.⁣ 4.) Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour the wet into this well. Gently mix the batter together until just combined. You still want a few lumps to remain. Finally, fold in the sprinkles.⁣ 5.) Lightly grease griddle or skillet. Using a ¼ cup measuring scoop, drop batter onto greased pan. Once the edges start to look set and the bubbles on top start to pop, flip pancake and cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until the bottom is a light golden brown. Note: if your pancakes start to brown too quickly, reduce heat to 300F, or low heat.⁣ 6.) Repeat with remaining batter, placing cooked pancakes on a cookie sheet in an oven that’s been set to “Keep Warm” or 175 F. When ready to eat, top with desired toppings and enjoy!⁣ Click link in bio for full blog post!

Royal CBD

CBD Roll-on Gel makes taking care of aches and pains a breeze. Royal CBD’s is $59 (reg. $79).

They’re also selling a rub-on salve CBD-infused cream designed to provide a gentle warming sensation to your sore muscles and joints for $74 (reg. $99). The site is currently providing free shipping.

Fleur Marché

Foria’s “Awaken” CBD-infused massage oil is specially crafted to enhance sensation and pleasure while decreasing dryness and discomfort is normally $48 and their oil-based lubricant “Intimacy Lubricant” is $50, but they’re both 20% off at Fleur Marché when you use the code FOUR20 at checkout.

Happy 4/20!

