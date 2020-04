Neiman Marcus may become the first major U.S. department store seeking bankruptcy protection.

They have temporarily closed all 43 of their Neiman Marcus locations.

They have also closed two dozen “Last Call” stores.

Two Bergdorf Goodman’s stores in New York are also closed.

They also furloughed many of their 14,000 employees.

Once they file for bankruptcy another company or person could buy it for cheap or buy some of their assets at a cheap price.

