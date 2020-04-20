The Morning Hustle
Which Celebrity Dead Or Alive Would You Want To “Hang Out” With On 420? [VIDEO]

Today is 4/20, the national holiday for cannabis culture and has become a mainstream “holiday” around the world.

The Morning Hustle and our listeners weighed in on today’s topic, which celebrity dead or alive would you want to “hang out” with today? We had answers from Jimi Hendrix, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, and even Whitney Houston, which had some of us scratching our heads!

 

Watch the video above to hear all the callers answers and why Headkrack choose Doja Cat & Lore’l shares a story about smoking with Wiz Khalifa and Nas back in the day! Head over to The Morning Hustle’s social media pages and let us know who your choice would be!

[caption id="attachment_855371" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Barcroft Media / Getty[/caption] Wiz Khalifa remained on brand for this 4/20 Day and dropped a quick project that should be the soundtrack for the tokers. The Taylor Gang honcho dropped The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa, a quick, seven-song drop that covers all of the Pittsburgh rapper’s usual lanes. The EP is heavy with features but they match the breezy vibe of the marijuana enthusiast. The Sage Of Wiz Khalifa opened with “Y U Mad” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mustard.  Next up, the bouncy “Out In Space” features production from Big Jerm and Mike Dean with assistance from Migos rapper, Quavo. The track “Still Wiz” borrows from Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” track that HItmaka, Paul Cabbin and Tee Romano all flip expertly. Wiz goes back into paying homage to another classic track, flipping RBL Posse’s “Don’t Give Me Give Me No Bammer” into “Bammer” with production from Mustard and GLYTTRP. Tyga shows up on the weed-scented trunk rattler “Contact” with production from Ronny J and CuBeatz. The project ends with “Clouds In the Air” and a strong feature from K CAMP, and final track “High Today” featuring Logic. So far, the consensus on Twitter is positive for The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa and it certainly displays Khalifa’s range as a hitmaker. We’ve got those reactions from the social media network, including the streams of the project, below. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_MSQ7SHCQo/ https://open.spotify.com/album/1d0b8HYGGtpsvlAzLR9puz [protected-iframe id="83abbd43aae11144e152af0f889a9319-132533896-130753239" info="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/the-saga-of-wiz-khalifa/1508399988" height="450" frameborder="0"] — Photo: Getty LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

