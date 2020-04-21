Tamar Braxton is gearing up for yet another hit show set to officially debut on May 25th. According to reports, the show is called “To Catch A Beautician”

TheJASMINEBRAND exclusively reported that the “Love & War” singers co-host is Johnny Wright, who is most notably known for being our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama’s former hairstylist.

The show will feature different unfortunate incidents from unsatisfied clients who want to confront their hairstylist on camera. After the confrontation, hairstylist will go through a process before getting the opportunity to redeem themselves. Listen, one thing a black woman does not play about is her HAIR! This show is set to air Monday nights starting May 25th.

Tamar Braxton’s New Show “To Catch A Beautician” Set To Debut was originally published on kysdc.com

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: