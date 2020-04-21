Georgia Ranks #2 on Nationwide COVID-19 Stress Index

Did you know Americans are 12.5 times more stressed about the current economy than they were during the Great Recession? Stress all across America is on the rise because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The good folks over at TOP Data conducted a Google Trends study of stress indicators related to COVID-19 to determine which states are the most stressed.

During their study they found Georgia ranked #2 in most stressed states with Montana the only state more stressed over COVID-19. Out of the three most stressful states, only two of them had mandated shelter-in-place orders.

TOP 3 Most Stressed States

Montana

Georgia

Mississippi

