Joe Biden Says He Would Pick Michelle Obama to be His VP

Obama And Biden Attend Pre-Election Rally With The Roots In Philadelphia

In an interview with CBS News Monday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that he would love to have former First Lady Michelle Obama as his vice-presidential running mate.

Biden said: “I’d take her in a heartbeat!” She’s brilliant.  She knows the way around.  She is a really fine woman.”

While plenty of would love to see Michelle Obama team up with Biden, she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Becoming, “I’ll say it here directly.  I have no intention of running for office ever.”

