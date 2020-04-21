Lizzo Tackles Self-Hatred In Instagram Video

Lizzo encouraged people to be positive about themselves.

She posted an Instagram video showing off in some lingerie.

Lizzo captioned the video saying, “It’s been a long ass day. Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today.”

She continued, “This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self-care routines…. self-hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch. Love you!”

