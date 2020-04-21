Babyface And Teddy Riley Finally Get The Battle Done

After a postponement and a technically riddled attempt, we finally got the Teddy Riley vs Babyface producer battle we have been trying to get for a few weeks.

Riley ditched the band and just played some of his best songs. Babyface did the same.

The great jams continued back and forth. At one point, Babyface pulled out a guitar to sing When Will I See You Again. Even though there were technical issues at the end, over 500,000 people checked into the battle.

Toni Braxton summed it up by tweeting, “There is no battle. You know who’s winning? Us. The culture.”

