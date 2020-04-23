Wiz Khalifa Had No Idea ‘Something New’ Was Going To Pop On TikTok!

Wiz Khalifa has been a hitmaker for years and years but there is one song in particular that had an interesting build-up. Wiz Khalifa and singer Ty Dolla $ign dropped a song named ‘Something New‘back in 2017. The track was a cool little bop it but was very short-lived to say the least. Fast forward three years later TikTok starts getting popular and the song goes viral! The craziest part about it was Wiz Khalifa didn’t see it coming neither! Watch the full interview with Hip-Hop 103.9’s DJ Bran & Wiz Khalifa!

