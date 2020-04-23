Should I Be Worried About My Pet During The Pandemic? Here’s What You Need To Know

There have been many stories floating around about animals catching the deadly COVID-19, but should we actually be worried about our pets? According to the CDC, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, but precautions should be taken to protect your furry friends. The first case of an animal testing positive for the virus in the United States was in a tiger that had a respiratory illness at a zoo in New York City. Since then, there have been other cases mostly after close contact with a human who has had COVID-19 upon contact with the animal.

If you have pets there are a few things you need to know:

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some cause illness in people, and others cause illness in certain types of animals.

Some coronaviruses that infect animals can sometimes be spread to people, but this is rare.

Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.

Treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.

